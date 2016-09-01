Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto said late on Wednesday some of U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump's policies posed grave threats to Mexico, just hours after a controversial meeting in which they sought to repair strained relations.

A stern-looking Pena Nieto, who has come under fire for hosting Trump, said in a television interview he invited the candidate to Mexico precisely to confront those threats.

The president's tone was markedly different from the more positive note the pair had struck after their meeting earlier in the day.

