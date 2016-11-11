Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has removed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as leader of his transition team, handing the reins over to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, a former U.S. lawmaker with deep Washington ties, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The Times, citing several sources close to the transition team, said Trump told advisers he wanted to use Pence's contacts to move the transition process along. NBC News also reported the handover, which came one week after two former Christie associates were found guilty in the New Jersey "Bridgegate" scandal.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.