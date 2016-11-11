WASHINGTON Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has removed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as leader of his transition team, handing the reins over to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, a former U.S. lawmaker with deep Washington ties, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Times, citing several sources close to the transition team, said Trump told advisers he wanted to use Pence's contacts to move the transition process along. NBC News also reported the handover, which came one week after two former Christie associates were found guilty in the New Jersey "Bridgegate" scandal.

