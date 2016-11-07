U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON A CBS News poll released on Monday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holding a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

The survey of 1,753 U.S. adults was taken Nov. 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

A Washington Post/ABC poll released earlier on Monday also found Clinton with a 4 percentage point lead. A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll found a 3 point lead for the former secretary of state.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)