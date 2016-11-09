WASHINGTON Republican Donald Trump fared better with parts of U.S. society than expected, and Democrat Hillary Clinton did worse, to produce a U.S. presidential election outcome that defied opinion polls forecasting a Clinton victory.

Early readings from a Reuters/Ipsos national Election Day opinion poll help explain how the New York real estate magnate eked out his advantage in Tuesday's vote.

The Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It included more than 45,000 people who voted in the presidential election. The poll reading was taken after most – but not all – voters were counted in the presidential election. It will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.

