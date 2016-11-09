U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON Republican Donald Trump fared better with parts of U.S. society than expected, and Democrat Hillary Clinton did worse, to produce a U.S. presidential election outcome that defied opinion polls forecasting a Clinton victory.
Early readings from a Reuters/Ipsos national Election Day opinion poll help explain how the New York real estate magnate eked out his advantage in Tuesday's vote.
The Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It included more than 45,000 people who voted in the presidential election. The poll reading was taken after most – but not all – voters were counted in the presidential election. It will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.