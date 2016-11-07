U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced by Gold Star father Khizr Khan at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton holds a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a four-way White House race, according to an opinion poll released by Fox News on Monday.

Clinton had 48 percent support in the poll of likely voters in Tuesday's election against Trump's 44 percent, Fox News said. Clinton had had a 2-point edge in the previous Fox News poll released on Friday.

