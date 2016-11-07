U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton holds a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a four-way White House race, according to an opinion poll released by Fox News on Monday.
Clinton had 48 percent support in the poll of likely voters in Tuesday's election against Trump's 44 percent, Fox News said. Clinton had had a 2-point edge in the previous Fox News poll released on Friday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.