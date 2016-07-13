The images of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON Republican Donald Trump pulled ahead of Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton in Florida and Pennsylvania in a Quinnipiac Poll released on Wednesday that included responses after the FBI released its findings on Clinton's email use.

Clinton lost ground on honesty and moral standards in the poll that showed tight races in Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio, all swing states that could go to either party in November's presidential election.

The Quinnipiac Poll, taken from June 30 to July 11, showed Trump competitive in the three states a week before the start of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland that will formally nominate him as the party's presidential candidate for the Nov. 8 election.

Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the poll, said there was no definite link between Clinton's drop in Florida from Quinnipiac's June 21 survey and the FBI's findings that she was careless in her handling of government emails while U.S. secretary of state.

But he said Clinton lost ground to Trump on questions that measure moral standards and honesty.

Clinton lost an 8-point lead in Florida, where Trump won 42 percent to Clinton's 39 percent of the 1,015 respondents, according to the Quinnipiac Poll. In Pennsylvania, the poll showed Trump with 43 percent to Clinton's 41 percent of 982 voters surveyed. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

In Ohio, the poll of 955 voters showed the candidates tied at 41 percent. The error margin was 3.2 points in that survey.

FBI Director James Comey said last week Clinton was "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information but the investigation found no evidence she or her colleagues intended to violate laws.

Clinton, a former U.S. senator and first lady, has faced heavy criticism from Republicans for her use of private email servers for government business while she led the State Department from 2009 to 2013.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)