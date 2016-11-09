People wait to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a polling site in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON Americans voting in Tuesday’s presidential election were far more likely to have been contacted by Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign than Republican Donald Trump’s, according to an early reading from the Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll.

Some 25 percent of American voters said someone from the Clinton campaign either called them or talked to them in person about coming out to vote, while 17 percent said the same about the Trump campaign, according to the survey of about 38,000 people who had cast a ballot.

Clinton far outspent Trump during the race for the White House, setting up a sprawling campaign team that included hundreds of paid staff.

Four years ago, the get-out-the-vote operations were much more competitive. On Election Day 2012, some 28 percent of voters said that they were contacted by the re-election campaign of President Barack Obama, while 25 percent said they were contacted by his Republican challenger Mitt Romney's camp.

Tuesday's poll reading will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.

