MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered "warm congratulations" to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and looks forward to working with him to enhance relations, a Philippine minister said on Wednesday.

Duterte, who has expressed outrage almost daily with the Obama administration and threatened repeatedly to end one of Washington's most important Asian alliances, hailed the success of U.S. democratic system and the American way of life, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Duterte "looks forward to working with the incoming administration for enhanced Philippines-U.S. relations anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit and shared commitment to democratic ideals and the rule of law," he said.

