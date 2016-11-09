Russian member of parliament and former deputy head of the presidential administration Vyacheslav Volodin (L) embraces his colleague Artur Chilingarov during the opening session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 5,... REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

MOSCOW The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Wednesday Moscow hoped for more constructive dialogue with the United States now that a new president had been elected, the TASS news agency reported.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said parliament would welcome any steps in these directions.

