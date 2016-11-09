U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRUSSELS European Parliament President Martin Schulz on Wednesday said he hoped for a "rational cooperation" with Donald Trump as the next U.S. president after a bitter political campaign.
"It will not be easy because during the election campaign we heard some elements of protectionism, also some worrying words about women, about minorities," said Schulz, a German Social Democrat.
"But my experience is also that election campaigns are different from the real politics during a term of the president so I hope that we will get back to a rational cooperation," he said in televised remarks.
In a separate written statement, he highlighted need for Trump to formulate more detailed policies after a campaign that capitalised on voters' discontent with the status quo and he also listed key international policies that could be affected by the change of administration in Washington.
"Mr. Trump has managed to become the standard-bearer of the angst and fears of millions of Americans. Those concerns must now be addressed with credible policies," Schulz said. "Vitriol and polarisation have fuelled this electoral contest. President Trump will have the daunting task of bringing together a divided nation.
"From Syria to Iraq, from Ukraine to Libya, Trump’s role in diplomacy and deal making will be tested from Day One," he added.
"From the fight against global warming to its commitment to NATO, the world awaits and hopes for an outward-looking presidency aiming at shaping international relations and upholding the values of freedom and democracy."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.