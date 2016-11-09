U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BERLIN The free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States is not dead despite Republican Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday.
Asked at a news conference if the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) was dead, Steffen Seibert said: "No".
During the run-up to the election Trump made attacks on international trade deals a cornerstone of his campaign, saying they have cost U.S. jobs.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.