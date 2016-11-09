U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
THE HAGUE Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election was a sign that the West was living through a "patriotic spring" that would boost support for populist parties in Europe like his own.
Wilders, whose anti-immigration, anti-Muslim Freedom Party tops polls ahead of next year's parliamentary elections, said mainstream politicians had lost the trust of voters in the West by ignoring the issues they cared most about.
"Trump winning proved to me that people are fed up with politically correct politicians who are concerned and involved with issues that regard themselves but not those that are important to the public," he said.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.