WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday called a request for a recount of votes in Wisconsin a "scam" by the Green Party and said even his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton had said the election results should be accepted.

"This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what (Green Party leader) Jill Stein is doing," Trump said in a statement about the recount.

"This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount," Trump said.

