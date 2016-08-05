RIO DE JANEIRO Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hinted on Friday that he hoped he would be hosting Hillary Clinton rather than Donald Trump at a G7 leaders' meeting in southern Italy next year.

"I respect every vote of our American friends," Renzi told reporters in Rio de Janeiro just hours before the city was due to hold the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

"I will host the G7 in Taormina in May 2017 and obviously as a democrat I hope I can host the new president, whoever she will be," he said, grinning. "But as prime minister I will wait for the next president of the United States."

Billionaire Trump, who won the Republican Party nomination, and former U.S. Secretary of State Clinton, a Democrat, will contest the U.S. presidential election in November.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)