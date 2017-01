VIENTIANE Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday brushed aside accusations that Moscow was behind the hacking of Democratic Party emails.

"I don't want to use four-letter words," Lavrov told reporters, when asked whether Russia was responsible for the hacking of emails.

He was speaking at the start of talks with Secretary of State John Kerry on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian nations in Laos.

