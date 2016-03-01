U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference after a Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that the Republican presidential nominee must reject any group "built on bigotry."

"If a person wants to be the nominee of the Republican Party, there must be no evasion and no games. They must reject any group or cause that is built on bigotry," Ryan told reporters after a Republican Party meeting.

Ryan's comments follow an interview Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump gave on Sunday in which he declined to disavow support from a white supremacist. Ryan reiterated that said he plans to back the eventual Republican nominee for the November presidential election.

