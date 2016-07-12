Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, U.S., July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday endorsed former presidential rival Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee ahead of the party's July convention.

"Secretary Clinton has won the Democratic nominating process," Sanders said to cheers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "And I intend to do everything I can to make certain she will be the next president of the United States."

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump issued a statement saying Sanders became part of a "rigged system" by endorsing Clinton.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker)