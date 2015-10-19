U.S. Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd after a campaign rally in Tynsboro, Massachusetts, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

WASHINGTON The U.S. Secret Service is reviewing requests for protection from Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

The homeland security secretary authorizes protection after consulting with congressional leaders.

"The Department of Homeland Security has now received official requests for Secret Service protection from both the Carson and Trump campaigns," spokesman SY Lee said.

The requests, if approved, would activate 24-hour protection from the two candidates, involving 260 agents, Fox News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Newsmax first reported over the weekend that the Secret Service would provide protection to Carson and Trump and also heavily upgrade Democrat Hillary Clinton's detail.

It said the Secret Service offered protection to Carson after an increasing number of threats and evidence that homegrown militants might be targeting a political candidate.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech and Peter Cooney)