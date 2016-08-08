WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump will call for a top income tax rate of 33 percent, rather than the 25 percent he previously had proposed, CNBC reported on Monday, citing remarks by an informal Trump adviser.

In a tweet and posting on its website, CNBC said Larry Kudlow, a contributor at the cable outlet who is helping to shape Trump's tax plan, made the remarks.

