Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump will call for a top income tax rate of 33 percent, rather than the 25 percent he previously had proposed, CNBC reported on Monday, citing remarks by an informal Trump adviser.
In a tweet and posting on its website, CNBC said Larry Kudlow, a contributor at the cable outlet who is helping to shape Trump's tax plan, made the remarks.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."