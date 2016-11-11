PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he hoped U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would clarify his position on issues including conflicts in Syria and Ukraine and Iran's nuclear deal when the two men talk by phone later in the day.

"My duty is to make sure we have the best possible relations with the United States, but a relation that is based on frankness and clarity," Hollande told France 2 television.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)