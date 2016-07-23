BUDAPEST Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs declined to say on Saturday whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban's support for U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's security proposals meant a full endorsement.

Kovacs said the Hungarian government would not comment further out of respect for the ongoing presidential campaign in America.

Orban said on Saturday in Baile Tusnad, Romania, Trump had proposed security policies that Europe should take to heart to solve a security crisis he blames on uncontrolled immigration.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Susan Thomas)