Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, U.S. November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hustled off the stage by security agents during an incident at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, U.S. November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

RENO, Nevada U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off the stage by security agents at a campaign event in Reno on Saturday after a perceived threat in the crowd.

Two security agents grabbed Trump by the shoulders and rushed him back stage. The threat was unclear, but a man near the front of the crowd was pounced on by other security agents.

TV video showed the man being escorted away by a group of police officers, with his hands behind his back.

Trump returned to the stage a few minutes later to continue his rally speech, three days before Tuesday's election.

"We will never be stopped," Trump said.

