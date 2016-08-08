Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would impose a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations and revive Transcanada's Keystone pipeline project, according to an outline of an economic speech Monday obtained by Reuters.
Trump's proposals include measures to simplify taxes for everyone and dramatically reduce the income tax and to "remove bureaucrats who only know how to kill jobs; replace them with experts who know how to create jobs," according to the outline.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."