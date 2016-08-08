Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would impose a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations and revive Transcanada's Keystone pipeline project, according to an outline of an economic speech Monday obtained by Reuters.

Trump's proposals include measures to simplify taxes for everyone and dramatically reduce the income tax and to "remove bureaucrats who only know how to kill jobs; replace them with experts who know how to create jobs," according to the outline.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)