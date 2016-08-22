WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday he is not changing his tune on his immigration policy, which includes plans to deport 11 million people who are in the United States illegally.

"I'm not flip-flopping. We want to come up with a really fair but firm answer," Trump told Fox News when asked about comments by his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Sunday that it was to be determined whether his immigration plan would include a "deportation force" that the candidate had previously pledged to set up.

