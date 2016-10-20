DELAWARE, OHIO Republican Donald Trump on Thursday said he would accept a "clear" election result but reserved the right to file a legal challenge, clarifying his stance a day after he refused to promise he would trust the outcome if he loses on Nov. 8.
"Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result," Trump said at a rally in Ohio. Asked on Wednesday at his final debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton if he would accept a losing outcome, Trump said he would "keep you in suspense."
