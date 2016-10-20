Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trumpspeaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston

DELAWARE, OHIO Republican Donald Trump on Thursday said he would accept a "clear" election result but reserved the right to file a legal challenge, clarifying his stance a day after he refused to promise he would trust the outcome if he loses on Nov. 8.

"Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result," Trump said at a rally in Ohio. Asked on Wednesday at his final debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton if he would accept a losing outcome, Trump said he would "keep you in suspense."

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)