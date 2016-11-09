U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
TOKYO Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida defended Japan's rejection of nuclear weapons on Wednesday after the election to U.S. president of Donald Trump, who has suggested Tokyo might consider atomic armaments.
“Japan has no intention at all of possessing nuclear weapons, and I believe it won’t have that intention in the future," Kishida told a television interviewer hours after Trump scored an upset victory to become president.
In March, the Republican real estate mogul departed from historic U.S. policy, telling The New York Times that the world "may very well be better off" if Japan had nuclear weapons to defend itself against North Korea.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.