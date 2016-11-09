TOKYO Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida defended Japan's rejection of nuclear weapons on Wednesday after the election to U.S. president of Donald Trump, who has suggested Tokyo might consider atomic armaments.

“Japan has no intention at all of possessing nuclear weapons, and I believe it won’t have that intention in the future," Kishida told a television interviewer hours after Trump scored an upset victory to become president.

In March, the Republican real estate mogul departed from historic U.S. policy, telling The New York Times that the world "may very well be better off" if Japan had nuclear weapons to defend itself against North Korea.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)