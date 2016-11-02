WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised $100 million (81.27 million pounds) in October from "small-dollar" donors, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

His campaign announced that the total was garnered from 1.6 million small-dollar donations, a term traditionally used to describe contributions of less than $250.

Trump has faced a significant fundraising deficit compared with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. In the first 19 days of October, Trump raised about $30 million, compared with Clinton's $53 million.

(This version of the story corrects time element to Wednesday, instead of Tuesday, in first paragraph)

