Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution reaffirming American support for NATO on Wednesday, in a rebuke of criticism of the alliance by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
The resolution introduced by Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat John Delaney says that the North American Treaty Organization is central to the national security interest of the United States.
Campaigning for president, Trump has said the 67-year-old alliance is obsolete and costs the United States too much, and that European nations should look after their own defence.
"The world is safer with an engaged America, and I firmly believe our participation in NATO greatly matters to America’s national security," Kinzinger said in a statement.
Including the two lead sponsors, the resolution was backed by two Republicans and 18 Democrats.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.