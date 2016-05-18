North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first congress of the country's ruling Workers' Party in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 9, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON An aide to U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump's foreign policy as making "no sense for the rest of us" after the Republican presidential candidate said he would hold talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

“Let me get this straight: Donald Trump insults the leader of our closest ally, then turns around and says he’d love to talk to Kim Jong Un?" senior foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. "I suppose that makes sense for him, since he also praised Kim Jong Un for executing his uncle and seems to have a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen like Putin and Kim. His approach to foreign policy makes no sense for the rest of us."

