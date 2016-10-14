Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim walks after he launched a free online platform for education with free access to mobile WiFi connections to the Internet on his Infinitum service during a news conference at Soumaya museum in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

GREENSBORO, N.C. U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday accused Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim of trying to help Democrat Hillary Clinton win the Nov. 8 election through his connection to the New York Times (NYT.N).

At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trump also again said a variety of women who have accused him of making unwanted sexual advances are making up their stories.

Trump said Slim, as a major New York Times shareholder, is helping bankroll what he called the Times' attempt to help Clinton win the presidential election. The Times published a story from two women accusing Trump of groping them.

"They're not journalists," Trump said of the Times reporters. "They're corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim and foreign corporations."

