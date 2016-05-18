Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Donald Trump has filed a new personal financial disclosure form that details a net worth of more than $10 billion 9£6.9 billion), the Republican presidential candidate's campaign said on Tuesday.
The party's presumptive nominee has refused so far to release his income tax statements, which are normally released by presidential candidates. That decision has drawn criticism from likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
The personal disclosure form is identical to one Trump filed shortly after announcing his candidacy last year. Critics have said the billionaire real estate developer is inflating his net worth in the forms and that his tax documents would provide a more accurate depiction of how much money he has.
"I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world," Trump said in a statement about his disclosure.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.