Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Donald Trump has filed a new personal financial disclosure form that details a net worth of more than $10 billion 9£6.9 billion), the Republican presidential candidate's campaign said on Tuesday.

The party's presumptive nominee has refused so far to release his income tax statements, which are normally released by presidential candidates. That decision has drawn criticism from likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The personal disclosure form is identical to one Trump filed shortly after announcing his candidacy last year. Critics have said the billionaire real estate developer is inflating his net worth in the forms and that his tax documents would provide a more accurate depiction of how much money he has.

"I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world," Trump said in a statement about his disclosure.

