WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to reveal his vice presidential pick sometime in July, ahead of the party's convention in Cleveland.

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said he will soon announce a committee to lead his vice presidential search process that will include his former rival Ben Carson. He added that rival John Kasich, the Ohio governor expected to suspend his presidential bid later on Wednesday, is not currently on his short list of potential running mates.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella)