ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he hoped the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump would lead to positive steps for the Middle East and for basic rights and freedoms in the world.

"I hope that this choice of the American people will lead to beneficial steps being taken for the world concerning basic rights and freedoms, democracy and developments in our region," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

