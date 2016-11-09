U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama intends to brief, rather than lobby, President-elect Donald Trump about the Obama administration's policies during the transition of power, the White House said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest added, however, that viewing some policies from inside the government "gives you a new appreciation for the benefits of those policies."
"President Obama is committed to an effective transition that helps bring President-elect Trump and his team up to speed on the current status of U.S. policy, including foreign policy," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Sussan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.