U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in an Economist-YouGov opinion poll of likely voters released on Monday, one day before the election.
The poll of 3,677 likely voters, conducted from Friday to Monday, showed Clinton with 45 percent support and Trump with 41 percent support in a four-way race, Economist-YouGov said in a release. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.