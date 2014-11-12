Republican Dan Sullivan claimed victory on Wednesday in a tight race for the U.S. Senate in Alaska.

"From day one we told our supporters that we would run a campaign that Alaskans could be proud of and that's what we did," said Sullivan, the 49-year-old former state attorney general, in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

His Democrat opponent, Senator Mark Begich, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Alaska election officials tallied thousands of ballots on Tuesday cast by absentee and early voters, as well as people who voted at the wrong polling places. More votes will be counted in coming days, and officials said they hoped to certify the results by Nov. 28.

Begich, a former Anchorage mayor, had been slipping in polls since mid-summer, and was trailing Sullivan late on Tuesday night by 7,911 votes, unofficial results showed.

Begich was narrowly elected in 2008 a few weeks after a jury convicted former Republican Senator Ted Stevens on federal corruption charges, a conviction that was later set aside by a federal judge who cited prosecutorial misconduct.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; editing by Dominic Evans)