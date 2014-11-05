PORTLAND Ore. Voters in Oregon and the U.S. capital decided to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday in key victories that could lend momentum to the legalization movement, and early returns showed a similar measure was leading in Alaska.

The proposal in the District of Columbia, which would allow marijuana possession but not retail sales, won nearly 65 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, unofficial results showed.

Oregon's measure, which drew 54 percent support according to preliminary results, would go further and set up a network of regulated pot shops similar to those operating in Colorado and Washington state after landmark legalization votes in 2012.

A similar measure in Alaska was ahead by about 53-47 percent with almost one-third of precincts reporting, according to early election results.

The referendums come amid shifts in American opinions on marijuana in recent years that have energized efforts to legalize cannabis, a drug that remains illegal under federal law.

"In 2016 we're going to push the ball forward in several states until we end prohibition," Leland Berger, a Portland attorney who helped write the new law, said after advocates declared victory.

Advocates have portrayed the D.C. measure as a civil rights issue, saying studies have shown that African Americans are disproportionately more likely to be arrested on marijuana charges than are people of other races.

The D.C. measure had been strongly favoured to pass but could be halted during a review by the U.S. Congress, which has constitutional oversight over the capital. The measure would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to two ounces (57 grams) of cannabis and grow up to six plants.

Kevin Sabet, co-founder of anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, said his group would redouble its efforts to build a broader coalition to beat back better-funded pro-cannabis groups ahead of what is expected to be an expanded fight in 2016.

"Tonight is going to inspire us to do better and to try harder and go after the donors we have to go after in order to level the playing field," Sabet said. "The more people that hear about legalization the more people are uncomfortable with it. For us it's about getting our message out."

Meanwhile, a proposed constitutional amendment to make Florida the 24th state and the first in the South to allow medical marijuana was defeated after falling short of the 60 percent support needed to pass, according to groups both for and against the measure.

In Maine, a proposal to legalize the possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana failed 55-45 percent in the city of Lewiston, Smart Approaches to Marijuana said in a statement. A similar measure passed in South Portland 52-48 percent, the Marijuana Policy Project said.

In Guam, unofficial results indicated it became the first U.S. territory to approve medical marijuana, an election official there said.

(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington, D.C., Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska, and Barbara Liston in Orlando, Florida; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Eric Beech, Ken Wills and Jim Loney)