SAN FRANCISCO California voters appeared set to pass a $7.5 billion (4.70 billion pounds) water bond to fund a variety of projects across the drought-parched state, according to preliminary results reported by the state late Tuesday.

It was the largest bond proposal before voters in U.S. elections on Tuesday, when Americans decided the fate of nearly $44.7 billion in borrowing and other budget measures.

With over 52 percent of precincts unofficially tallied, nearly 68 percent of voters supported the measure, according to the California Secretary of State's website.

The water bond was first drafted in 2009 but stalled due to fears over the economic recession and from voter fatigue of bloated spending.

This year, legislators trimmed the bond from $11 billion to its current $7.5 billion, to be used to shore up projects for watershed protection, groundwater sustainability, and storage, among others.

California is suffering through its third year of a catastrophic drought, forcing farmers to leave a half-million acres of fields fallow and threatening the drinking water for thousands of residents across the state, a situation that has undoubtedly helped the measure's support. A survey by the Public Policy Institute of California in October found that a majority of Californians would approve the measure.

"There is the well-recognised need for a long-term water supply in that state and the thought is the bonding bill would address some of those needs," Fitch Ratings Managing Director Laura Porter told ReutersTV. "We think it is important."

But state residents should not expect to see new projects funded by the massive bond for years to come. The state will next draft rules for evaluating and selecting potential water projects, a task that will stretch to the end of 2016.

As the fourth-largest water bond in California history, the measure's cost could exceed $14 billion over 30 years, according to the Pacific Institute. Over $7.1 billion will be sold as new general obligation bonds.

(Reporting by Robin Respaut, additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ken Wills)