WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama discussed conditions in Iran and Syria as well as global energy prices with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan on Wednesday, the White House said.

They agreed there was an urgent need to stop the bloodshed in Syria and for political transition there, and also said Iran should meet its international obligations related to its nuclear program, according to a statement issued after their meeting.

"Noting the profound changes taking place in other countries in the Middle East, they called on governments and citizens alike to avoid violence, advance tolerance, and protect human rights - particularly the rights of women," the White House said.

Abu Dhabi is capital of the United Arab Emirates, the world's third biggest oil exporter. The crown prince is the brother of the current UAE president, Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahayan, and is expected to inherit that post.

The Crown Prince also outlined the United Arab Emirates' initiatives "to reduce energy price volatility and ensure reliable supplies to world markets at prices that support global economic growth," the statement read.

"The president and crown prince discussed the importance of protecting critical shipping lanes against threats of aggression, terrorism, and piracy," it said.

The United Arab Emirates have been ruled for decades by dynasties that hand power from father to son or brother to brother. The crown prince is also supreme commander of the UAE armed forces.

