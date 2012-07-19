Writer-producer Julian Fellowes (C) from ''Downton Abbey'' winner of best mini-series or motion picture made for TV poses with his award with presenters actors Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville (R) in the photo room at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly... REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Macabre thriller "American Horror Story" and British period drama "Downton Abbey" placed high among Emmy Award nominees on Thursday, but some TV critics were scratching their heads over the categories in which both were nominated.

Despite being an ongoing dramatic series, FX's thriller "American Horror Story," about a family that moves into a haunted house, picked up 17 nominations in the miniseries or TV movie category.

"Downton Abbey," having won Emmys in its first season on air as a miniseries, has switched to the drama series arena for awards in the 2011-2012 season, its second on air.

Emmy organizers at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences define a miniseries as show with "a single theme or story line, which is resolved within the piece."

While "Horror Story" is a series, season one wrapped up the journey of the Harmon family, who moved into the haunted house and found their lives in peril.

"Horror Story" will return this upcoming season in "name and theme only," according to the TV academy, with no recurring characters or settings. Creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed some cast members will return, but in entirely new roles.

It is now a "hybrid" show and, according to Emmy rules, "the producer has discretion with the final approval of the Awards Committee to enter the program and its individual achievements in any category where they are eligible."

Rob Moynihan, Emmy expert at TV Guide, said the placement of "American Horror Story" as a miniseries instead of a drama helped academy voters better recognize it among competitors.

"It definitely helped their chance for a nomination because if they had kept it in drama, it would have been tough to break out against "Boardwalk Empire," "Mad Men," and "Breaking Bad," because it's so niche and so cult," he said.

"But now that it's in that category, it gave them a better chance and it paid off."

In the miniseries or TV movie category, "Horror Story" will compete against "Hatfields & McCoys," "Hemingway & Gellhorn," "Luther," "Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia" and "Game Change."

British period drama "Downton Abbey" on PBS, which explores class distinctions between an aristocratic British family and their servants at the turn of the 20th century, swept the primetime Emmys last year in the miniseries category, taking home six awards including outstanding miniseries or movie.

But this year, Emmy organizers decided the show had become a drama series because it returned to the air and its "ongoing theme, storyline and main characters are presented under the same title and have continuity of production supervision," according to Emmy rules.

"Downton Abbey" competes alongside "Boardwalk Empire," "Breaking Bad," "Game Of Thrones," "Homeland" and "Mad Men" in the best drama category, with 16 nominations in total.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Xavier Briand)