Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
DAR ES SALAAM U.S. President Barack Obama played down a controversy over whether Washington had spied on its European allies, saying on Monday intelligence services around the world -- including in the EU -- seek additional insight beyond regular media reports.
Obama, speaking at a news conference in Tanzania, said the United States would contact its European counterparts to address their concerns after studying allegations in a recent magazine article about the spying.
The U.S. president also repeated that Washington was working through law enforcement channels to prod Russia to extradite former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal)
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
LOS ANGELES As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.