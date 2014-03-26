North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
BRUSSELS A new transatlantic trade deal currently under negotiation would make it easier for the United States to export gas to Europe and help it reduce its dependency on Russian energy, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.
"Once we have a trade agreement in place, export licences for projects for liquefied natural gas destined to Europe would be much easier, something that is obviously relevant in today's geopolitical environment," Obama told a news conference after meeting EU leaders, adding that it could not happen overnight.
EU negotiators are pressing U.S. counterparts to agree to allow exports of LNG to the European Union in part to lessen its reliance on Russia, which provides about one-third of Europe's oil and gas supplies, 40 percent of it through Ukraine.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.