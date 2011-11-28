WASHINGTON The United States and European Union agreed on Monday to develop a plan to capitalise on already strong economic ties to create more jobs and fuel economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We must intensify our efforts to realise the untapped potential of trans-atlantic economic co-operation to generate new opportunities for jobs and growth, particularly in emerging sectors," the two sides said in a joint statement.

"We are committed to making the EU-U.S. trade and investment relationship -- already the largest and most integrated in the world -- stronger," they said after a White House meeting between President Barack Obama and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Bill Trott)