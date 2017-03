Friends and neighbours of inmate Edgar Tamayo peer inside the window of the Tamayo family house in Miacatlan, Morelos state January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

AUSTIN, Texas The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Mexican national Edgar Tamayo, who is scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday by Texas.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Scalia and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Scott Markley; Editing by Eric Walsh)