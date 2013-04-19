BOSTON Massachusetts officials said on Friday morning that police are engaged in a "massive manhunt" in the continuing search for one suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing and asked residents to stay inside.

At a news conference, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said police are telling all residents in Boston and several surrounding communities to "shelter in place," meaning they should lock their doors and not open to anyone except properly identified law enforcement.

