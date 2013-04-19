Smoke rises from the scene of an explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. plant in West, Texas in this April 18, 2103 still image from video courtesy of NBCDFW TV. REUTERS/NBCDFW-NBC/Handout

WEST, Texas The death toll in the West, Texas, explosion at a fertilizer plant has reached 14 people, Mayor Tommy Muska said on Thursday.

Among the 14 are four emergency medical technicians killed in the blast, which occurred on Wednesday evening after emergency responders rushed to put out a fire at the plant.

Five volunteer fire-fighters are officially listed as missing but feared dead, Muska said.

Earlier on Thursday, officials put the death toll at between 5 and 15.

