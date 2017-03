Smoke rises from the scene of an explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. plant in West, Texas in this April 18, 2103 still image from video courtesy of NBCDFW TV. REUTERS/NBCDFW-NBC/Handout

WEST, Texas The situation remains volatile at a Texas fertilizer facility that exploded late on Wednesday because of the presence of an extremely hazardous material, ammonium nitrate, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Authorities gave no new estimate of casualties, which has been put at between 5 and 15. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Jason Reyes said search and rescue efforts were still under way.

(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)