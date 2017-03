NEW YORK Three people have been taken into custody for questioning in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings, police said on Friday.

The announcement came as police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers suspected of planting bombs at the Boston Marathon on Monday. His brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed overnight.

Two men and a woman are being questioned by the FBI "on the assumption there is an affiliation with suspect number two," Lieutenant Robert Richard of the New Bedford Police said.

