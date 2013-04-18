BOSTON Boston Children's Hospital on Thursday released a three-year-old boy who had been injured in the Boston marathon bombing as he waited to see his mother running in the race.

The boy and his father, Stephen Woolfenden of Salem, Massachusetts, were both rushed to hospitals after being hurt by one of the two devices that exploded on Monday near the finish line of the race.

The blasts that killed three people and wounded 176 began a week of security scares that rattled the United States and evoked memories of the September 11, 2001 attacks. On Thursday, President Barack Obama spoke at an interfaith service at a Boston cathedral about a mile (1.6 km) from the bomb site, vowing to catch whoever was responsible.

The Woolfenden family thanked emergency and medical personnel, race officials and many others in a statement released by Children's Hospital.

"The medical community and hospital staffs in this city are beyond compare and we are grateful for the excellent care provided to our loved ones," the Woolfenden family said.

The family and the hospital declined further comment.

Boston Children's Hospital still has two patients in critical condition in its intensive care unit and one in good condition, a spokeswoman said, as other hospitals continued to release patients.

Massachusetts General Hospital has upgraded the condition of its 11 remaining patients injured in the blasts, with five listed in serious condition and six in fair condition, spokeswoman Kristen Chadwick said on Thursday.

The hospital initially admitted 29 patients, including eight in critical condition.

At Brigham and Women's Hospital, 10 out of an initial 35 patients remained at the hospital, with four listed in critical condition, the hospital said in a statement.

Of the 23 patients admitted to the Boston Medical Centre, 16 remained there on Thursday, including one in critical condition, 10 in serious condition and five in fair condition, said hospital spokeswoman Jenny Eriksen.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman and Daniel Lovering; Editing by Grant McCool)