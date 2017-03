A photograph of Djohar Tsarnaev, who is believed to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, is seen on his page of Russian social networking site Vkontakte (VK), as pictured on a monitor and a mobile phone in St. Petersburg April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Watertown, Massachusetts Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighbourhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt.

Authorities said they had custody of the suspect, earlier identified as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out Monday's attack, which killed three people and injured 176.

